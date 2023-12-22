A 12-year-old teenager was returned to Ukraine from Russia

A 12-year-old boy was returned to Ukraine, who was in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine from the first days of the full-scale war, and later in Russia.

This was reported by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

On the eve of the Russian invasion, the boy came to his father in the Luhansk region for three days, but because of the Russian invasion, he lived under occupation for about 18 months. For another four months he was on the territory of the Russian Federation and studied at a Russian school. The childʼs mother could not pick up the boy on her own because she serves in the Armed Forces.