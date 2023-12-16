Ukraine returned two more children from the occupied territories

Two children born in 2008 and 2012 were returned from the occupied Kherson region. Today they were handed over to their mother.

This was announced by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

According to Yermak, it was possible to return the children through the mediation of Qatar. By now, all the children have already returned to their families.

"Two of them returned to their mother — they are children born in 2008 and 2012, who managed to be taken out of the TOT. The third child was on the territory of the Russian Federation and was reunited with his mother on the territory of Georgia," Yermak added.