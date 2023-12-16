Ukraine returned two more children from the occupied territories

Two children born in 2008 and 2012 were returned from the occupied Kherson region. Today they were handed over to their mother.
This was announced by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.
According to Yermak, it was possible to return the children through the mediation of Qatar. By now, all the children have already returned to their families.
"Two of them returned to their mother — they are children born in 2008 and 2012, who managed to be taken out of the TOT. The third child was on the territory of the Russian Federation and was reunited with his mother on the territory of Georgia," Yermak added.
- At the beginning of December , Russia returned eight children to Ukraine. Qatar was also a mediator in this process.
- The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Childrenʼs Ombudsman of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova. Currently, it is known about the forced deportation of at least 19,546 Ukrainian children to Russia, less than 400 of them were returned. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus participates in the deportation of Ukrainian children.