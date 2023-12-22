In Kyiv, the number of victims due to the night attack has increased

Two people were injured in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv after a night attack. They have soft tissue bruises and cut wounds. One injured person was hospitalized.

This was reported in the Kyiv City State Administration.

In a high-rise building, a fire broke out on the upper floors, walls were partially destroyed in three apartments, windows were broken in another three.

In the Darnytsky district, a fire broke out in a two-story private house due to falling debris of a drone. There are no casualties.

Fragments of an enemy drone also fell in the Holosiivsky district — without destruction or casualties.