In Kyiv, the debris of the drone hit a high-rise building

Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones on the night of December 21-22. Kyiv was also hit. The wreckage of the drone hit a high-rise building in the Solomyansky district.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) and the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

A fire broke out on the upper floors of the building. Emergency services are on site. Windows were also broken in several apartments and the facade of the building was damaged. One victim was hospitalized.

Debris of the drones fell in the Holosiivsky and Darnytsky districts.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration wrote that the fire in a multi-story building in the Solomyansky district was eliminated. There is destruction between the 24th and 25th floors.

