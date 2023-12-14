Anti-aircraft defense shot down an aeroballistic missile “Kinzhal” over Kyiv

In Kyiv, during one of the air strikes on December 14, defense forces shot down one Kh-47M "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat on Kyiv24.

According to the spokesman, during the attack there were both false targets ("fake targets"), which the enemy simulated with the help of EW, and real launches of aeroballistic missiles. There were three planes in the air during the first wave of launches.

Around 20:00, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk confirmed the downing of the Dagger in the sky over the Kyiv region.

During the day, an air alert was announced five times in Kyiv due to the takeoff of the "Daggers" carriers.