Ukraine returned another teenager from the occupied territories

17-year-old Ukrainian Mykhailo was returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. It took about a month for him to return to Ukraine.
This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration.
The director of the Mariupol Vocational Construction College Anton Bilay helped Mykhailo return. He appealed to the Ministry of Reintegration and the Public Union "Ukrainian Network for Childrenʼs Rights".
Now the boy is in Khmelnytskyi, where his sister also lives. His dream came true, because the boy dreamed of starting his adult life in a free Ukraine.
- At the beginning of December, Russia returned eight children to Ukraine. Qatar was also a mediator in this process.
- The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Childrenʼs Ombudsman of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova. Currently, it is known about the forced deportation of at least 19 546 Ukrainian children to Russia, less than 400 of them were returned. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus participates in the deportation of Ukrainian children.