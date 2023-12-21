Ukraine returned another teenager from the occupied territories

17-year-old Ukrainian Mykhailo was returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. It took about a month for him to return to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration.

The director of the Mariupol Vocational Construction College Anton Bilay helped Mykhailo return. He appealed to the Ministry of Reintegration and the Public Union "Ukrainian Network for Childrenʼs Rights".

Now the boy is in Khmelnytskyi, where his sister also lives. His dream came true, because the boy dreamed of starting his adult life in a free Ukraine.