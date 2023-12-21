The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine met with his new Polish colleague. They discussed unlocking the border

The Ministers of Infrastructure of Ukraine and Poland discussed the issue of unblocking the border. This happened during a meeting in Warsaw — Ukrainian Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov discussed this issue with his new colleague Dariusz Klimchak.

Kubrakov reported this in Kh.

"The key issue for both sides is to unblock the border. We have presented traffic figures and analytics between our countries. Polish colleagues highlighted their arguments and figures regarding the Polish market. This week we continue our work in Kyiv with representatives of the Polish government. I am grateful for the desire and willingness to work together to solve problems," Kubrakov wrote.

The press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure added that during the negotiations, the issue of creating a separate electronic queue for empty vans at the checkpoint "Yagodin — Dorogusk" was raised.

“Weʼve offered it before — we did. From Monday, registration in a separate queue began, however, obviously, it is impossible to see the impact of this decision, because the border is completely blocked," the ministry noted.