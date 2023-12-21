The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine met with his new Polish colleague. They discussed unlocking the border

The Ministers of Infrastructure of Ukraine and Poland discussed the issue of unblocking the border. This happened during a meeting in Warsaw — Ukrainian Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov discussed this issue with his new colleague Dariusz Klimchak.
Kubrakov reported this in Kh.
"The key issue for both sides is to unblock the border. We have presented traffic figures and analytics between our countries. Polish colleagues highlighted their arguments and figures regarding the Polish market. This week we continue our work in Kyiv with representatives of the Polish government. I am grateful for the desire and willingness to work together to solve problems," Kubrakov wrote.
The press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure added that during the negotiations, the issue of creating a separate electronic queue for empty vans at the checkpoint "Yagodin — Dorogusk" was raised.
“Weʼve offered it before — we did. From Monday, registration in a separate queue began, however, obviously, it is impossible to see the impact of this decision, because the border is completely blocked," the ministry noted.
- As of December 21, more than 3 000 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine at three checkpoints on the border with Poland. Truck checkpoints are still blocked.
- In the conditions of the partial blockade of the ports, the flow of goods through the western border is extremely important. A significant share of transportation is fuel, humanitarian cargo, and grain.
- On November 6, Polish carriers staged a strike at the border with Ukraine, blocking three checkpoints for the passage of trucks: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorogusk — Yagodin". The picketers are demanding a ban on the registration of transport companies with foreign capital in Poland, which are pushing Polish entrepreneurs out of the market. The Poles reject the joint proposals of the European Commission, Ukraine and Poland and demand a return to the permit system. The Ukrainian side stated that this demand cannot be fulfilled, and the Directorate of the European Commission emphasized that such an issue cannot be the subject of the meeting.
- Currently, Polish carriers have announced that they will continue the blockade of the “Yagodin-Dorogusk” checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border until February 1, 2024. Since December 1, Ukraine and Poland have agreed on the partial unblocking of the border.