The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic stated that the country got rid of its dependence on Russian gas

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, announced that the country has completely got rid of gas imports from Russia.

He wrote about it in X.

According to him, one of the important steps was the opening of an LNG terminal in the Netherlands, which is able to cover a large part of consumption.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic announced at the end of April that the country had completely given up gas from Russia. In the first quarter of 2023, all imported gas arrived in the Czech Republic from Germany.