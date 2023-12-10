Serbia and Bulgaria completed the gas pipeline, which should reduce dependence on Russian gas

Serbia and Bulgaria completed the construction of a new gas pipeline. Thanks to it, Serbia will have access to supplies from Greece and Azerbaijan.

Bloomberg writes about it.

The 170 km long pipeline runs from the Serbian city of Nis to the outskirts of Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, and has an annual capacity of 1.8 billion cubic meters. This amount of gas can cover up to 60% of Serbiaʼs consumption.

The new line will allow Serbia to access alternative gas supplies from Greece or Azerbaijan, and will also provide Bulgaria with access to gas from Western Europe or the Adriatic Sea.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony. Work on the project began in February.