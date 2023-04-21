For the first time in history, the Czech Republic completely refused gas from Russia

In the first quarter of 2023, the Czech Republic was able to get rid of dependence on gas imports from Russia.

This was announced by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on April 21.

All imported gas came to the Czech Republic from Germany. Gas did not pass through Slovakia, and this is the only place where pipeline supplies from Russia can enter the territory of the Czech Republic. Deliveries via Germany consist of liquefied natural gas from Belgium and the Netherlands and natural gas from Norway.

"For the first time in the modern history of the Czech Republic, we completely refused to supply gas from Russia during the first quarter of the year. This is a great success. I donʼt know of another country that, year after year, would get rid of almost one hundred percent dependence on gas imports from Russia. We all contributed to this because the reduction in consumption played a crucial role. However, this does not mean that we have won. This year, without supplies from Russia, Europe will have less gas to prepare for winter than before. Therefore, as before, it will be necessary to follow a responsible approach to gas consumption," explained the Minister of Industry and Trade Josef Sikela.

Since the beginning of the year and as of April 16, gas consumption in the Czech Republic reached 2.895 billion cubic meters, which is 13.6% less than a year earlier.