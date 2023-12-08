The EU may allow member states to block the import of Russian gas. The main points

The European Union (EU) can give member states the power to stop importing gas from Russia and Belarus.

The Financial Times (FT) writes about this with reference to the project proposed by Brussels.

According to a senior EU official, thanks to this, European energy companies will be able to withdraw from contracts with Russian gas suppliers without having to pay significant compensation.

Currently, EU countries receive a tenth of their gas supplies from Russia. Austria and Hungary still rely on Russian supplies. The European Commission wants all bloc countries to completely stop importing Russian gas.

The draft law states that EU member states will be allowed to "partially or, if justified, completely restrict" access to infrastructure for gas operators from Russia and Belarus "where necessary to protect their essential security interests."

A direct ban on the import of Russian gas could destabilize the markets, and this was opposed by countries that did not see convenient alternatives. Therefore, the European Commission tried to convince governments to diversify their sources of fuel and set a goal to get rid of Russian fossil fuels by 2027. During July-September 2023, Russia supplied about 12% of the total volume of gas imports to the EU.

This year, Belgium and Spain became the largest importers of Russian liquefied natural gas after China. These countries and France have allowed the continued import and re-export of LNG from the Russian Federation, claiming that it is difficult for their companies to withdraw from existing contracts.