Ihor Kushnir was dismissed from the post of president of “Kyivmiskbud”

At a meeting of the supervisory board of the capitalʼs largest developer "Kyivmiskbud", the chairman of the board and president Ihor Kushnir was dismissed. Earlier, he himself submitted an application for dismissal.

The first deputy chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk informed about this.

The duties of the president will now be performed by Eduard Shevchuk, the vice-president of “Kyivmiskbud” and a member of the board.

The Supervisory Board instructed Shevchuk and the board to develop a strategic plan to stabilize the companyʼs financial and economic condition by February 1, 2024, as well as to establish work with investors.

Ihor Kushnir headed "Kyivmiskbud" for 12 years. In the summer of this year, he was temporarily suspended from work when the supervisory board and board of "Kyivmiskbud" decided to conduct an audit of the company with the involvement of one of the leading international auditing firms. Kushnir claims that the audit did not establish abuses on the part of the companyʼs management and him personally.