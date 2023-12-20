President of “Kyivmiskbud” Ihor Kushnir resigns. He headed the capitalʼs largest developer for 12 years

The chairman of the board, president of the capitalʼs largest developer "Kyivmiskbud" Ihor Kushnir wrote a resignation letter and published it on Facebook.

"I headed Kyivmiskbud exactly 12 years ago. And today, in order to avoid manipulation and slander, I decided to resign from the position of chairman of the board — president of Kyivmiskbud, to which I devoted a significant part of my life," Kushnir wrote on Facebook.

His statement, dated December 20, said he was following the consent of the parties.

In the summer of 2023, the supervisory board and board of "Kyivmiskbud" decided to conduct an audit of the company with the involvement of one of the leading international auditing firms, and Ihor Kushnir was temporarily suspended from work.

Now he writes that the company has endured "a series of powerful media attacks" in recent months, but the audit did not reveal any wrongdoing.

"The activities of Kyivmiskbud over the last three crisis years were studied in detail. No abuses on the part of the companyʼs management and me personally have been established [...]. In the conclusions of the audit, clear proposals were voiced regarding the way out of the situation that has developed. I believe that the implementation of these proposals will allow the company to fulfill its obligations, and investors will get their housing and not become hostages of the situation," said Kushnir.