SBU declared the suspicion to the heads of the CC of the RF, which conducted “elections” in the occupied territories of Ukraine

In absentia, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the heads of the Central Committee (CC) of the Russian Federation (RF) of the suspicion of holding pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine.

The head of the Central Committee of the Russian Federation Ella Pamfilova organized a large-scale falsification of the results of illegal elections in the occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions this fall.

To this, Pamfilova also involved two of her subordinates — Kremlin political technologist Pavel Andreyev, who was appointed a representative of the Russian Central Committee in 2021, and his colleague Lyudmila Markina. They took part in the creation of occupation "terbiborchkoms" and the artificial "legitimization" of a fake plebiscite.

Andreev and Markina created pseudo-electoral institutions in the captured part of Ukraine and involved local collaborators in their composition. After the staged "elections", Pamfilovaʼs subordinates personally certified the fabricated results.

Pamfilova herself financed the occupation "electoral committees", in particular the "salaries" of their representatives and expenses for the production of ballots. In addition, on her behalf, Andreev created a public appearance of the "election process" in the occupied regions of Ukraine — he organized staged stories for the media, in which the mass of "voting" participants was simulated, and staged comments of local residents allegedly in support of the Kremlin "candidates."

Russian officials received suspicions under the following articles:

Part 5 of Art. 27 and Part 2 of Art. 437 (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging of an aggressive war committed by a prior conspiracy of a group of persons);

Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 110 (encroachments on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, committed by a prior conspiracy of a group of persons).

Since the accused are on the territory of the Russian Federation, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring them to justice for crimes against Ukraine.