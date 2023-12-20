A new MP from “Motherland” appeared in the Ukrainian Parliament

The MP Mykhailo Sokolov took the oath of office in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament). He joined the "Motherland" faction instead of Vitaliy Danilov, who submitted his mandate early.

This was reported by the Central Election Commission.

Sokolov was number 26 in the list of "Motherland" in the elections of MPs on July 21, 2019. He is a former deputy chairman of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, and was also a MP of the 6th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada (2007-2012).