Three MPs submitted their mandates. 401 MPs remained in the Ukrainian Parliament

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted for early termination of the powers of three MPs. Because of this, 401 MPs remained in the parliament.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote about it.

Among those who resigned are Maksym Yefimov from the "Restoration of Ukraine" group and a non-factionist Dmytro Shpenov. They are majoritarians, which means their seats will remain vacant until the end of martial law. There were 283 votes for the resignation of the first, 291 for the second.

Meanwhile, Vitaliy Danilov from the "Motherland" faction will have a successor. 291 MPs voted for his resignation.

401 MPs is a record low number of peopleʼs elected representatives. The constitutional composition of the Verkhovna Rada is 450 MPs. The adoption of laws requires a majority of votes — 2/3 of the constitutional composition of the parliament, i.e. the votes of three hundred MPs.