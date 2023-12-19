Zelenskyi declared about his working relationship with Zaluzhny and refused to “develop the topic of the conflict”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he has a working relationship with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny.

He announced this at a press conference.

Zelensky refused to develop the topic of the conflict and to help anyone in this.

"I believe that we can afford to live in Ukraine with a daily result. If each of us is ready to bring this result, it is not a sacrifice. I think itʼs an honor to be chairman, and itʼs an honor to be president. I donʼt get tired, I donʼt give up. It is in our words, in our actions," he added.

According to him, strong steps and results are needed.