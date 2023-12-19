Zelenskyi declared about his working relationship with Zaluzhny and refused to “develop the topic of the conflict”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he has a working relationship with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny.
He announced this at a press conference.
Zelensky refused to develop the topic of the conflict and to help anyone in this.
"I believe that we can afford to live in Ukraine with a daily result. If each of us is ready to bring this result, it is not a sacrifice. I think itʼs an honor to be chairman, and itʼs an honor to be president. I donʼt get tired, I donʼt give up. It is in our words, in our actions," he added.
According to him, strong steps and results are needed.
- At the end of November, The Economist published an article in which journalists wrote about "cracks" in the relationship between the military and political leadership of Ukraine, and the relationship between Zelensky and Zaluzhny was called "terrible." The media, citing a high-ranking source in the government, wrote that the open conflict in the leadership was a "predictable" result of a counteroffensive operation that "did not go according to plan." However, two days later, the Presidentʼs Office denied The Economistʼs assumption about the "terrible" relationship between Zelenskyi and Zaluzhny. They added that there are "situational discussions" between the military and political leadership of Ukraine and not a conflict.
- A few days before, on November 26, MP Maryana Bezugla said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhnyi did not provide a war plan for 2024, so the military leadership of Ukraine "must leave." "Babel" sources in the SN leadership say that the deputies demand Bezuglaʼs expulsion from the faction.