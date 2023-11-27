Some of the “Servants of the People” MPs want to exclude Maryana Bezuhla from the faction after her posts about Zaluzhnyi

Part of the "Servants of the People" (SP) MPs are outraged by the positions of the MP and the deputy head of the national security committee Maryana Bezuhla with demands that General Valerii Zaluzhnyi leave.

"Babel" sources in the SP leadership say that the MPs demand Bezuhlaʼs expulsion from the faction — they are "tired" of her. There is also a suspicion that Bezuhla makes similar statements at someoneʼs request, but no one knows whose. MPs will address the head of the faction Davyd Arakhamia in the first days of December.

The head of the public organization "Democratic Axe" and military officer Yuriy Hudymenko wrote on Facebook that Bezuhla, with his posts, is committing a crime under the articles on the disclosure of state secrets (part 1 of Article 328) and knowingly false information about the threat to the safety of citizens (Article 259 of the Criminal Code). He wrote a corresponding statement to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The MP from "Servant of the People" Ihor Kryvosheyev writes that he registered a resolution to dismiss Bezuhla from the post of deputy head of the committee on national security, defense and intelligence.

What happened?

On the evening of November 26, Maryana Bezuhla wrote on her Facebook that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi should resign, as he did not submit "any action plan for 2024" either to the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief or to the National Security Committee, where she is the deputy chairman.

Meanwhile, in a comment to "Suspilne", the head of the committee the MP Roman Kostenko said that Zaluzhnyi should not have submitted the plan at all, and the committee did not require it.

Bezuhla stated that the military leadership did not provide any proposals for changing the system of the Armed Forces, and all proposals for mobilization were reduced to the fact that "more people are needed." She also stated that this problem grew in the summer at Stavka and in the parliament during the planning of the budget for 2024.

"We asked: How to plan a budget? How do you see war? Why create a brigade, and not supplement the existing ones? […] Shall we lay down funds for rotation and demobilization? What about learning? What about rotations? [...] Now the situation is such that if the military leadership cannot provide any plan for 2024, then such leadership must leave," she wrote.