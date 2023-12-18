Britain conducted the first trade mission in Ukraine — a number of defense agreements were signed

The trade mission of Great Britain visited Ukraine for the first time. It included representatives of the government and the defense industry, and as a result of the meetings, a number of agreements were signed.

During the visit, British and Ukrainian officials talked with representatives of the defense industry of both countries about the possibilities of long-term cooperation.

In particular, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense concluded a three-year contract with the British company Babcock for the maintenance of the Cherkasy and Chernihiv mine countermeasures vessels, which were previously handed over by Britain. Before that, the companyʼs office was created in Ukraine.

BAE Systems and AMS Integrated Solutions Ltd have signed an agreement that will allow direct specialized support for Ukrainian artillery systems on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, the artillery handed over by Britain will be serviced and repaired by Ukrainian specialists at AMS centers on the territory of Ukraine.

The Thales company signed a memorandum with the Ukrainian drone development company Aerodrone "to provide new opportunities for the Armed Forces."

In general, the mission included the companies BAE Systems, Babcock, Thales, AMS Global, and KBR. The message notes that new such missions are planned next year, and other defense industry companies may participate in them.