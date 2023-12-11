The British government will create a special unit to combat sanctions evasion

The British government is creating a special agency to deal with companies that evade anti-Russian sanctions.
Reuters writes about it.
The Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation (OTSI) will be responsible for the civil enforcement of trade sanctions, investigate possible violations, impose fines and refer cases to HMRC (HM Revenue & Customs) for prosecution.
The unit will become operational early next year and will work alongside the existing Financial Sanctions Office.
- Last week, Britain informed about new sanctions against people and organizations from other countries that have supplied goods that Russia is using in its war in Ukraine. In particular, companies operating in China, Turkey, Serbia, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan were on the list of restrictions.