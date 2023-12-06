Great Britain has informed about a winter package of humanitarian aid

British Foreign Minister David Cameron informed about a new winter humanitarian aid package for Ukraine worth almost £37 million (over $46 million).

This is reported on the website of the British government.

The head of the British Foreign Ministry will go to the USA today to once again support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. On the eve of his visit, Cameron announced a new winter humanitarian aid package of £29 million for our country.

"Another £7.75 million for humanitarian activities, which will focus on the needs of the most vulnerable sections of the population of Ukraine: women, girls, the elderly and people with disabilities," the message reads.

The funding is part of Britainʼs overall humanitarian aid to Ukraine of £127 million in 2023-2024.