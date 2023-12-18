By the end of the year, Latvia will train more than 1 500 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, after the meeting of the ministers of the two countries, Rustem Umyerov and Andris Spruds, it was announced that Latvia is expanding the training program of the Ukrainian military.

Latvia trains the Ukrainian military in basic military training, as well as trains sergeants, sappers, riflemen and others.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from July 2022, Latvians helped train about 350 Ukrainian soldiers in several areas of training. In 2023, the volume of training with the participation of Latvia has increased by more than four times, and by the end of the year, more than 1 500 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be trained.

In 2024, the General Staff proposes to train approximately 96 department commanders and 360 combat medics with the participation of Latvia.