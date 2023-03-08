Latvia handed over the first cars confiscated from drunk drivers to the Armed Forces

Latvia handed over to Ukraine the first cars confiscated from drunk drivers. They will meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Delfi writes about it.

On Tuesday, the government decided to hand over eight cars free of charge to the military units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Vinnytsia Regional Clinical Hospital and the Territorial Medical Association of the Kupyan City Council.

Minister of Finance Arvil Asheradens said that a little more than a month passed from the idea to its implementation. The State Revenue Service, the government, the Seym commission on defense, internal affairs and anti-corruption were actively involved in the process, and the deputies unanimously supported amendments to the law to support the civilian population of Ukraine.

According to the law, confiscated vehicles can be handed over free of charge to the government of Ukraine to eliminate the consequences of a war-related emergency and to support Ukrainian society.