SBU exposed a network of Russian agents who aimed missiles at Zaporizhzhia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed and neutralized the Russian intelligence network that coordinated the occupiersʼ strikes on Zaporizhzhia, as SBU press service reported.

In particular, the leader of the group was detained. On October 18, 2023, he directed Russian missiles at a high-rise building in the city center. At that time, five people died as a result of the shelling, and another five were seriously injured.

The enemy agent turned out to be a local resident, a member of the Zaporizhzhia "club of military reconstruction". In mid-October of this year, he was remotely recruited by the FSB. The traitor took the pseudonym "Palestinian". In addition to him, four more people cooperated with the Russians.

According to the investigation, they scouted the bases of the Defense Forces on the territory of Zaporizhzhia, and also transmitted geolocations of residential buildings and industrial facilities. They gave the received data to "Palestinian", which then passed it on to the FSB through a "liaison" in one of the temporarily occupied towns in Zaporizhzhia.

During the searches, the FSB agent and his accomplices found firearms, computers and telephones with evidence of crimes, Russian and Soviet symbols.

SBU investigators informed "Palestinian" about the suspicion under part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed by a group of persons under martial law according to a prior conspiracy). He faces life imprisonment, and now the Russian agent will be in custody.