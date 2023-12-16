General Staff: Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 930 invaders and 14 of their tanks

During the past 24 hours, 96 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. The latter lost 930 occupants, 14 tanks, 13 armored fighting vehicles and other things.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the area of Sinkivka in the Kharkiv region, and in the Lymansk region — east of Terniv, Yampolivka in the Donetsk region, and Makiivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the defenders repelled 18 attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of the Donetsk region, while in the Avdiivsky direction, there were 20 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and another 14 attacks east of Stepovoy, south of Severny, and Pervomaisky in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky direction, the Defense Forces are restraining the occupiers in the districts of Krasnohorivka, Mariinsky, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsky direction, the Ukrainian military repelled the attacks of the occupiers near Staromayorskyi in the Donetsk region, and in the Zaporizhia region — west of Novopokrovka and south of Robotynyi in the Zaporizhia region.