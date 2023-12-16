Overnight, the Air Defense Force destroyed 30 of the 31 Shahed drones

On the night of December 16, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack drones from three directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Seshcha, Kursk (Russia).

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the Russians used 31 attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down 30 drones in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Fighters, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were used for this.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Defense Forces of the South clarified that debris from downed drones damaged the administration building and a medical facility in the Kherson district. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire.