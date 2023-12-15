Slovak carriers unblocked the movement of trucks on the border with Ukraine

At the "Vyshnye Nimetske — Uzhhorod" checkpoint on the border with Slovakia, the movement of trucks was resumed.

This was reported by the State Border Service.

Slovak carriers have unblocked the border for an indefinite period.

From the morning of December 15, 60 trucks were registered for departure from Ukraine. Another 1 065 trucks are in the electronic queue for departure from Ukraine.

Slovakia partially resumed entry operations from the evening of December 13, accepting several trucks per hour.