Slovak carriers unblocked the movement of trucks on the border with Ukraine

At the "Vyshnye Nimetske — Uzhhorod" checkpoint on the border with Slovakia, the movement of trucks was resumed.
This was reported by the State Border Service.
Slovak carriers have unblocked the border for an indefinite period.
From the morning of December 15, 60 trucks were registered for departure from Ukraine. Another 1 065 trucks are in the electronic queue for departure from Ukraine.
Slovakia partially resumed entry operations from the evening of December 13, accepting several trucks per hour.
- On November 21, carriers from Slovakia blocked the movement of trucks in the direction of one of the checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. However, traffic resumed on the morning of November 22. On December 1, representatives of the Union of Transporters of Slovakia began to block the movement of trucks through the "Vyshnye Nimetske" checkpoint, which is adjacent to the Ukrainian "Uzhhorod" checkpoint.
- On December 5, protesters again suspended the blockade of the Uzhhorod — Vyshnye Nimetske crossing point on the border with Slovakia. However, already on December 11, the blockade of the border with Ukraine was extended.