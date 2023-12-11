Slovak carriers continued the blockade of the border with Ukraine

The Union of Road Hauliers of Slovakia (UNAS) continued the blockade of the border with Ukraine at the “Vyshnye Nimetske — Uzhhorod” border crossing.

"The Presidium of the Union of Road Hauliers of Slovakia — UNAS — decided on December 10, 2023 to continue the protest action at the ʼVyshnye Nimetske — Uzhhorodʼ checkpoint from 15:00 on December 11 until further notice," the organizationʼs statement reads.

Slovak carriers claim that entry to Slovakia will be blocked only for cargo transportation. Personal transport will not be restricted.