Slovak carriers continued the blockade of the border with Ukraine

The Union of Road Hauliers of Slovakia (UNAS) continued the blockade of the border with Ukraine at the “Vyshnye Nimetske — Uzhhorod” border crossing.
"The Presidium of the Union of Road Hauliers of Slovakia — UNAS — decided on December 10, 2023 to continue the protest action at the ʼVyshnye Nimetske — Uzhhorodʼ checkpoint from 15:00 on December 11 until further notice," the organizationʼs statement reads.
Slovak carriers claim that entry to Slovakia will be blocked only for cargo transportation. Personal transport will not be restricted.
- Transporters from Poland started a strike on the border with Ukraine on November 6, blocking three checkpoints for the passage of freight transport: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorogusk — Yagodin".
- On November 21, carriers from Slovakia blocked the movement of trucks in the direction of one of the checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. However, on the morning of November 22, traffic was restored. On December 1, representatives of the Union of Transporters of Slovakia began to block the movement of trucks through the "Vyshnye Nimetske" checkpoint, which is adjacent to the Ukrainian "Uzhhorod" checkpoint.
- On December 5, protesters again suspended the blockade of the “Uzhhorod — Vyshnye Nimetske” crossing point on the border with Slovakia.