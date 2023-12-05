The blockade of the border with Slovakia has been suspended — trucks are moving as usual

Protesters suspended the blockade of the Uzhhorod — Vyshnye Nimetske checkpoint on the border with Slovakia. Trucks pass as usual.
This was announced by Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach.
According to the government official, work is currently underway with the Slovaks to prevent further protests.
With reference to the European Commissioner for Transport Adina Velyan, Derkach noted that the European Commission does not plan to make changes to the current Agreement on the Liberalization of Freight Transportation, on the contrary, it expresses its readiness to defend transport visa-free.
The border guards confirm that on December 4, at 10:00 p.m., the actions of the participants of the action, who blocked the movement of trucks, ended. It should be noted that due to the difficulty of traffic on the Polish border, the number of trucks on the border with Slovakia has increased significantly. As of this morning, 625 freight vehicles are waiting in line on the territory of Slovakia in the direction of Ukraine.
- On November 21, carriers from Slovakia blocked the movement of trucks in the direction of one of the checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. However, traffic was restored on the morning of November 22. On December 1, representatives of the Union of Transporters of Slovakia began to block the movement of trucks through the "Vyshnye Nimetske" checkpoint, which is adjacent to the Ukrainian "Uzhhorod" checkpoint.
- Transporters from Poland started a strike on the border with Ukraine on November 6, blocking three checkpoints for the passage of freight transport: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorogusk — Yagodin".