The blockade of the border with Slovakia has been suspended — trucks are moving as usual

Protesters suspended the blockade of the Uzhhorod — Vyshnye Nimetske checkpoint on the border with Slovakia. Trucks pass as usual.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach.

According to the government official, work is currently underway with the Slovaks to prevent further protests.

With reference to the European Commissioner for Transport Adina Velyan, Derkach noted that the European Commission does not plan to make changes to the current Agreement on the Liberalization of Freight Transportation, on the contrary, it expresses its readiness to defend transport visa-free.

The border guards confirm that on December 4, at 10:00 p.m., the actions of the participants of the action, who blocked the movement of trucks, ended. It should be noted that due to the difficulty of traffic on the Polish border, the number of trucks on the border with Slovakia has increased significantly. As of this morning, 625 freight vehicles are waiting in line on the territory of Slovakia in the direction of Ukraine.