An additional Patriot air defense system will be in Ukraine by the end of 2023

The Patriot anti-aircraft missile system promised by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in October will be operational in Ukraine by the end of this year.

This is what Scholz told the Bundestag deputies, as DPA reports.

The chancellor emphasized Germanyʼs role in strengthening Ukrainian air defense and recalled the promise to supply Ukraine with Iris-T anti-aircraft missile systems, in addition to Patriot. Scholz called the Patriot a "second system," meaning itʼs a complex along with the radar and command post.

The German Aid to Ukraine channel, verified by X, claims that a spokesman for the German Air Force confirmed to him the deployment of the second battery of the Patriot air defense system in Ukraine. That is, a complete anti-aircraft battery was allegedly handed over, not a system. The battery consists of one radar station, a command vehicle and eight launchers capable of launching a salvo of 60 missiles.