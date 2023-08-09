Germany handed over two more Patriot launchers to Ukraine

Germany handed over two more promised Patriot launchers to Ukraine. This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Defense.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that this would bring the country closer to creating a full-fledged air shield.
"Today there is good news from Germany — exactly what we agreed with Olaf Scholz. There are additional Patriot installations. Thank you very much Olaf, you need it to protect our people from Russian terror. I thank Germany, Mr. Chancellor personally, for the implementation of this agreement — it will definitely save thousands of lives of our people. This will definitely bring us closer to creating a full-fledged air shield for Ukraine. This will help people, cities, and villages," Zelensky said.
- On June 16, Germany announced that it would immediately provide Ukraine with 64 more guided missiles for Patriot systems, and they should be delivered "without delay."
- On May 4, 2023, the air defense system shot down the Russian Kinzhal missile for the first time. Then this "Kinzhal" flew to the Patriot complex and wanted to destroy it.
- On May 16, there was a massive attack, then a Russian missile still damaged the Patriot but did not destroy it. The complex was restored in a few days.