Germany handed over two more Patriot launchers to Ukraine

Germany handed over two more promised Patriot launchers to Ukraine. This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Defense.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that this would bring the country closer to creating a full-fledged air shield.

"Today there is good news from Germany — exactly what we agreed with Olaf Scholz. There are additional Patriot installations. Thank you very much Olaf, you need it to protect our people from Russian terror. I thank Germany, Mr. Chancellor personally, for the implementation of this agreement — it will definitely save thousands of lives of our people. This will definitely bring us closer to creating a full-fledged air shield for Ukraine. This will help people, cities, and villages," Zelensky said.