Slovakia will support the start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU. Prime Minister Fico believes that Ukraine is not ready

Before the summit of EU leaders, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that his country would support the start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU.
The “Dennik” publication writes about it.
"We will not prevent the decision of the European Union to start negotiations with Ukraine. This is a political decision, it has nothing to do with reality. Ukraine is absolutely not ready for the opening of negotiations," Fico told the members of the European Committee.
- The issue of starting negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU will be discussed at the summit in Brussels on December 14-15.
- Representatives of the Slovak national community of Transcarpathia published an open appeal to the Chairman of the European Council Charles Michel and the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico. They ask to support the opening of negotiations on Ukraineʼs membership in the EU.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán previously said that the European Union is not ready and cannot accept Ukraine, as it is "the most corrupt country in the world." It will not "contribute to a bad decision" by the EU regarding Ukraine.
- After that, the leaders of the Hungarian communities of Ukraine appealed to the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán with a request to support the negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU.