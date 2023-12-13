Slovakia will support the start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU. Prime Minister Fico believes that Ukraine is not ready

Before the summit of EU leaders, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that his country would support the start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU.

The “Dennik” publication writes about it.

"We will not prevent the decision of the European Union to start negotiations with Ukraine. This is a political decision, it has nothing to do with reality. Ukraine is absolutely not ready for the opening of negotiations," Fico told the members of the European Committee.