The leaders of the Hungarian communities of Transcarpathia ask Orban and the European Council to support negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU

The leaders of the Hungarian communities of Transcarpathia are asking the European Council and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban to support the start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU. The corresponding letter was published by the Democratic Union of Hungarians of Ukraine.

The issue of starting negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU will be discussed at the summit in Brussels on December 14-15.

Leaders of Hungarian communities emphasize that over the past year, Ukraine has demonstrated significant progress in implementing the European Commissionʼs recommendations on ensuring the rights of national minorities.

"The new draft law adopted by the Ukrainian parliament significantly reflects the interests of national minorities and enjoys our full support," they said.