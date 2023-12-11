The leaders of the Hungarian communities of Transcarpathia ask Orban and the European Council to support negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU

The leaders of the Hungarian communities of Transcarpathia are asking the European Council and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban to support the start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU. The corresponding letter was published by the Democratic Union of Hungarians of Ukraine.
The issue of starting negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU will be discussed at the summit in Brussels on December 14-15.
Leaders of Hungarian communities emphasize that over the past year, Ukraine has demonstrated significant progress in implementing the European Commissionʼs recommendations on ensuring the rights of national minorities.
"The new draft law adopted by the Ukrainian parliament significantly reflects the interests of national minorities and enjoys our full support," they said.
"We strongly urge all leaders of the EU member states to continue supporting Ukraine on the path of European integration. This progress in ensuring democracy and the rights of national minorities is an integral part of the Copenhagen membership criteria, and we believe that Ukraine deserves to support its efforts in this direction," the leaders of the Hungarian communities emphasize.
The appeal was signed by Zoltan Babiak, head of the Berehiv urban territorial community, Karlo Rezes, head of the Berehiv district council, Laslo Zubanych, head of the Democratic Union of Hungarians of Ukraine, Yosyp Rezes, deputy of the Zakarpattia regional council, Yudita Petei, head of the charitable organization "Foundation for Ukrainian-Hungarian Regional Youth Development".
These are the leaders of all the key associations of Hungarians, except the Society of Hungarian Culture of Transcarpathia. We will remind that the leader of the Communist Party of Ukraine, Laszlo Brenzovich, has been in Hungary for several years, and a criminal case has been opened against him in Ukraine. KMKS under the current leadership is considered under the control of Orban.