The Slovaks of Transcarpathia, following the Hungarians, are asking to support the opening of negotiations on Ukraineʼs membership in the EU

Representatives of the Slovak national community of Transcarpathia published an open appeal to the Chairman of the European Council Charles Michel and the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico.

This was reported by the head of the NGO "Society of Slovak Intelligentsia of Transcarpathia" Ernest Horvat and the head of the public organization "Transcarpathian Regional Cultural and Educational Society of Slovak Women "Trust" Yana Dudash-Ryzhak.

"We, the representatives of the Slovak national community of Transcarpathia, are turning to you with great hope and a request to support the decision to open negotiations on Ukraineʼs membership in the European Union, scheduled for December 14-15, 2023," the appeal states.

They also emphasized Ukraineʼs significant progress in implementing the recommendations of the European Commission on ensuring the rights of national minorities.

The Slovak national community also noted that Ukraine, even during the full-scale invasion of Russia, "continues to implement the necessary reforms and remains faithful to its European integration values."

The issue of starting negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU will be discussed at the summit in Brussels on December 14-15.