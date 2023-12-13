The police are conducting searches in “Kyiv Metro”, “Metrobud” and Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv police are conducting searches in "Kyiv Metro", "Metrobud" and structural subdivisions of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Searches are carried out as part of criminal proceedings under the qualification "Official negligence" (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Law enforcement officers will check possible miscalculations at the stages of design, construction and operation of the subway. And also those responsible, whose actions or inactions caused the depressurization and flooding of the tunnel, should be identified.

Closure of the subway in Kyiv

On December 8, the Kyiv City State Administration informed about the closure of the Demiivska, Holosiivska, Vasylkivska, Vystavkovyi Center, Ipodrom, and Teremky metro stations. They will not work for six months — there will be repairs due to new cracks and water entering the tunnels. In Kyiv, a shuttle service was launched in the area of closed stations. The test mode started on December 13.

The head of "Kyiv Metro" Viktor Brahinskyi named three possible reasons for the appearance of cracks: the poor quality work of the general contractor — there is no waterproofing and chemical fastening of the tunnel, the activity of the Lybid River and geological conditions (floods and peatlands). Meanwhile, the Podilska Prosecutorʼs Office is investigating official negligence due to the flooding of the subway on the Obolonsko-Teremkivska line.