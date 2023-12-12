News

The Ministry of Health announced the launch of the “eBlood” donation information system

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine will launch the "eBlood" information system for accounting and control of blood donation and blood components. Several public registries will function there, which, in particular, are being developed on the basis of "Action".

This was reported by the press service of the department.

The system will also include information on donations, conducting certain types of examinations, as well as tools for planning and monitoring the donation process.