The Ministry of Health announced the launch of the “eBlood” donation information system

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine will launch the "eBlood" information system for accounting and control of blood donation and blood components. Several public registries will function there, which, in particular, are being developed on the basis of "Action".
This was reported by the press service of the department.
The system will also include information on donations, conducting certain types of examinations, as well as tools for planning and monitoring the donation process.
- In August, the government allowed the import of donor blood and its components from abroad. Since the beginning of the large-scale war, the need for donor blood and its components in Ukraine has increased by more than 40%, as ordinary patients have been joined by soldiers and civilians wounded by combat operations.
- On March 2, 2023, the first bank for long-term storage of erythrocytes in Ukraine was officially opened in Kyiv. This will allow blood components to be stored for up to 30 years.
- And in October, the Ministry of Health added 26 medical specialties to the list of specialists who can transfuse donor blood.