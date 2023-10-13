The Ministry of Health has expanded the list of doctors who can transfuse blood. Why is this important?

The Ministry of Health has added 26 medical specialties to the list of specialists who can transfuse donor blood.

The press service of the Ministry of Health writes about this.

Now, traumatologists, combustiologists, surgeons and other specialists (mainly of a surgical profile) do not need to undergo additional blood transfusion training.

This will allow more doctors serving in the military to transfuse wounded soldiers quickly and without red tape. It will also work in frontline hospitals. That is, you will not have to wait for a doctor whose specialization allows blood transfusion.

Previously, only anesthesiologists and transfusion doctors could transfuse blood.