The Ministry of Health has expanded the list of doctors who can transfuse blood. Why is this important?

The Ministry of Health has added 26 medical specialties to the list of specialists who can transfuse donor blood.
The press service of the Ministry of Health writes about this.
Now, traumatologists, combustiologists, surgeons and other specialists (mainly of a surgical profile) do not need to undergo additional blood transfusion training.
This will allow more doctors serving in the military to transfuse wounded soldiers quickly and without red tape. It will also work in frontline hospitals. That is, you will not have to wait for a doctor whose specialization allows blood transfusion.
Previously, only anesthesiologists and transfusion doctors could transfuse blood.
- In August, the government allowed the import of donor blood and its components from abroad. Since the beginning of the large-scale war, the need for donor blood and its components in Ukraine has increased by more than 40%, as ordinary patients have been joined by soldiers and civilians wounded by combat operations.
- On March 2, 2023, the first bank for long-term storage of erythrocytes in Ukraine was officially opened in Kyiv. This will allow blood components to be stored for up to 30 years.