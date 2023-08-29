The government allowed the import of donor blood and its components from abroad

The government has adopted a resolution that allows the importation of blood and components from abroad into Ukraine during martial law. This was classified as "humanitarian aid".

The resolution approves the procedure for importing donor blood and components into the territory of Ukraine, which will allow to avoid shortages at critical moments.

The Ukrainian Transplant Coordination Center was identified as responsible for receiving this blood from abroad.

"The resolution adopted today is a preventive document in case the situation worsens or extraordinary circumstances arise. It provides for the possibility of using a mechanism that avoids cases of blood deficiency. We are taking all measures to ensure that the system continues to work without interruption under any conditions," noted the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

Since the beginning of the large-scale war, the need for donor blood and its components in Ukraine has increased by more than 40%, as soldiers and civilians wounded as a result of hostilities have been added to ordinary patients.