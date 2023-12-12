Due to the failure of “Kyivstar”, part of the Kyiv region was left without a notification system

Due to a failure in the work of the mobile operator "Kyivstar", the notification system does not work in a number of settlements of the Kyiv region.
This was announced by the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Ruslan Kravchenko.
Without the notification system now:
- Bucha;
- Irpin;
- Cherry;
- March;
- Squire;
- Rzhyshchiv;
- Tarasha;
- Mistress;
- Mountain territorial community (Boryspil district).
In addition, there are point disconnections of the notification system in Boryspil and in another 75 settlements. The air alarm signal is duplicated by another warning system.
In those settlements where there are problems with the operation of the system, crews of the patrol police and the State Emergency Service will work — through loudspeakers they will notify about air danger.
- A large-scale technical failure in the "Kyivstar" network occurred in the morning of December 12. The company reported that its specialists are already working on eliminating the problem. At the same time, "Kyivstar" subscribers cannot switch to other operators through national roaming, because "the "Kyivstar" network cannot transfer information about its subscribers to the networks of other operators." The failure occurred due to a hacker attack.
- The Security Service opened a case regarding the hacker attack on "Kyivstar" under eight articles. According to one version of the investigation, the Russian special services may be involved in the hacker attack on Kyivstar. Cyber specialists are coordinating the efforts of all government agencies to restore the network as quickly as possible.