The European Union imposed new sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with drones

The Council of the European Union has imposed sanctions against six people and five companies involved in the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that Russia uses for its war in Ukraine.

These are the first lists within the newly created restrictive measures due to Iranʼs military support for Russian aggression. They are in addition to the previous four rounds of listings on Iranian drones that were passed earlier as part of other sanctions packages.

The new list included, in particular:

the company Shakad Sanat Asmari, its CEO, his deputy and chief scientist;

Baharestan Kish Company, its managing director Saad Sazeh Faraz Sharif, as well as the general director;

Sarmad Electronic Sepahan Company, which offers aerospace engineering services;

a company helping Iranʼs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps improve UAVs, Kimia Part Sivan Company.

Sanctions include the freezing of assets and a ban on entry into the European Union. Also, the restrictive measures prohibit directly or indirectly providing funds to the listed companies and people, or for their benefit.