Sweden informed about a new “winter” aid package for Ukraine worth $130 million

Sweden will provide Ukraine with SEK 1.4 billion (approximately $130 million), which will go to support the Ukrainian population ahead of winter.

This is reported by the Swedish publication SVT.

Most of the funds, SEK 900 million, will go to the World Bank Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine. The fund supports the infrastructure of Ukraine in the fields of energy, housing construction, health care and transport.

The allocated funds will be used to purchase heating equipment and increase the capacity of the Ukrainian power grid. They will be spent on other measures that will help Ukrainians survive the winter — for example, on the construction of shelters.

To date, this is the largest support within the framework of Swedenʼs bilateral assistance to Ukraine.