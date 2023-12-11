Britain and Norway are launching a naval coalition for Ukraine

Great Britain, together with Norway, will lead a new coalition of maritime opportunities for Ukraine.

The press service of the British government writes about it.

The new coalition will provide Ukraine with long-term support, including training, equipment and infrastructure to strengthen security in the Black Sea.

The countries will also help make the Ukrainian navy more compatible with Western allies and NATO standards.

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps confirmed that two Sandown minesweepers of the Royal Navy will be transferred to the Ukrainian Navy.