Britain and Norway are launching a naval coalition for Ukraine

Great Britain, together with Norway, will lead a new coalition of maritime opportunities for Ukraine.
The press service of the British government writes about it.
The new coalition will provide Ukraine with long-term support, including training, equipment and infrastructure to strengthen security in the Black Sea.
The countries will also help make the Ukrainian navy more compatible with Western allies and NATO standards.
British Defense Minister Grant Shapps confirmed that two Sandown minesweepers of the Royal Navy will be transferred to the Ukrainian Navy.
- Ukraine is to receive two Sandown minesweepers under the agreement, which was ratified in January 2022. The former HMS Grimsby and HMS Shoreham were given Ukrainian names ("Cherkasy" and "Chernihiv") and numbers in honor of the 266M minesweepers of the same name, which were lost during the Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014. For the first time, they went to sea as ships of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces "Chernihiv" and "Cherkasy" in June of this year. In October, minesweepers took part in British anti-mine exercises.