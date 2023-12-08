The President signed three European integration laws

Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed three European integration laws: on national minorities, increasing the staff of NABU and checking the property of officials that they acquired before their appointment.

This is noted in the cards of laws No. 10203-1, No. 10262 and No. 10288-1 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The President emphasized that by the end of 2023, Ukraine will make all the decisions necessary for the start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU.

Law No. 10203-1 provides for an increase in the staff of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau by three hundred people by 2026.

Law No. 10262 allows the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption to re-examine the assets and property of officials (and their family members) that they acquired before being appointed to public office.

Law No. 10288-1 gives private universities the right to freely choose the language of instruction, which is the official language of the EU. It is about teaching one, several or all disciplines, performing individual tasks and conducting control measures in the language of the national minority.

Representatives of national minorities of Ukraine will also be able to obtain basic and specialized secondary education in their own languages. The exception is the subjects Ukrainian language, Ukrainian literature, history of Ukraine, as well as the defense of Ukraine.