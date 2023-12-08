The Verkhovna Rada voted to expand the powers of the NACP. This is one of the conditions for European integration

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted in the second reading for draft law No. 10262, which allows the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NACP) to re-examine the assets and property of officials (and their family members), which they acquired before being appointed to public office.
The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this. 308 MPs voted pro.
The need for such laws is spelled out in the requirements of the European Commission regarding the start of negotiations with Ukraine on its accession to the EU.
- On November 8, 2023, the European Commission recommended starting negotiations with Ukraine about its membership in the EU. In Brussels, they said that they saw "substantial progress" on Ukraineʼs path to joining the EU. In particular, in Ukraine, a transparent system of preliminary selection of judges of the Constitutional Court was introduced and judicial management bodies were reformed; continued the investigation of high-level corruption, Ukraine also took positive steps in the broader and systematic fight against the influence of oligarchs.