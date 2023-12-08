The Verkhovna Rada generally supported the draft law on increasing the staff of NABU by 300 employees

On December 8, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted in the second reading and in general for draft law No. 10203-1 on increasing the staff of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) by 300 people.

The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this. 332 MP voted pro.

Therefore, not 700, but a thousand people will work at NABU. The draft law also provides for the phased holding of a competition to fill additional vacant positions — 100 positions each year from 2024 to 2026.

The need for such a law is spelled out in the requirements of the European Commission regarding the start of negotiations with Ukraine on joining the EU.