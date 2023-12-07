Great Britain accused the Russian FSB of cyber attacks and attempts to interfere in world politics

The British government has accused the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation of trying to interfere in political processes with the help of cyber attacks. The Russian ambassador Andriy Kelin was summoned to the British Foreign Ministry.

The BBC writes about it.

Deputy Foreign Minister Leo Docherty said that sanctions have been imposed against two individuals from the Star Blizzard hacking group, one of whom is a current FSB officer.

The cyber group is accused of hundreds of targeted hacking attacks on British politicians, civil servants, think tanks, journalists and scientists. Hackers attacked private emails after conducting extensive research and creating fake accounts impersonating their contacts.

So back in February, a member of the British Parliament, Stuart Macdonald, said that his e-mail was hacked, and the attacker pretended to be one of his employees. He announced this publicly to prevent any emails from being leaked.

“This group received a huge amount of data. The information is used to undermine the West in various ways," Western officials said.

Great Britain has already accused Russia of meddling in the 2019 election. This happened after the theft of documents on trade between the United States and Britain from the Conservative MP Liam Fox, which then got into the network. However, Britain has not yet said who might be behind it.