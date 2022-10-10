ABC: Russian hackers attacked US airports

The largest airports in the United States have suffered cyber attacks from the Russian Federation.

A high-ranking American official told ABC News about it.

Currently, airport systems cannot manage air traffic, internal communication and coordination of airlines does not work.

More than a dozen sites were affected by the hacker attack, John Hultquist, director of intelligence analysis at Mandiant, told ABC News.

According to him, the attack was carried out by the pro-Russian hacker group Killnet.

On Monday, October 10th, the sites of Des Moines International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Chicago OʼHare International Airport were down due to the attack.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport later reported that its site was back up and running.

According to cyber security experts, the Killnet group has increased its activity since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Ukraineʼs allies and US government websites became their target. They operate internationally and attack government resources across Europe.