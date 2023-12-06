Politico: Former Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang could have died of torture or committed suicide

Former Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who was removed from office in July 2023, died in a military hospital in Beijing, where Chinese leaders are treated, as a result of torture or suicide.

Politico writes about this with reference to sources close to high-ranking officials in China.

Qin Gan was last seen in public on June 25, when he met with the delegations of Russia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. After that, only Wang Yi attended diplomatic meetings — he was the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry from March 2013 to December 2022.

The disappearance and subsequent suspension of the minister could be connected with the visit of the Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andriy Rudenko to Beijing. Sources of the publication claim that during this trip, the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry allegedly told the leader of the Peopleʼs Republic of China, Xi Jinping, that Qin Gang and the relatives of several high-ranking officers had handed over "nuclear secrets" of the Peopleʼs Republic of China to the intelligence services of Western countries.

China has not commented on the Politico publication.