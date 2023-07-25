China has appointed a new foreign minister. The previous one has not been seen for a month

China voted to appoint Wang Yi as the new foreign minister. His predecessor Qin Gan has not been seen in public for over a month.

Xinhua writes about it.

Chinaʼs Supreme Legislature also removed Qin Gan from office at the meeting. Chinese President Xi Jinping signed the decree.

Qin Gan was last seen in public on June 25, when he met with delegations from Russia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. After that, only Wang Yi attended diplomatic meetings — he was the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry from March 2013 to December 2022.