In the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a bell will ring every day in support of Ukrainian prisoners. The largest bell of the Lavra will ring every morning after a national minute of silence.

This was reported in the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The Lavra said that the bell will ring 9 times, symbolizing 9 years of war, in memory of captured military personnel, civilians illegally held in Russian prisons, missing persons, children and adults deported to the Russian Federation.