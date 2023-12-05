In the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a bell will ring every day in support of Ukrainian prisoners. The largest bell of the Lavra will ring every morning after a national minute of silence.
This was reported in the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
The Lavra said that the bell will ring 9 times, symbolizing 9 years of war, in memory of captured military personnel, civilians illegally held in Russian prisons, missing persons, children and adults deported to the Russian Federation.
- In November, Petro Yatsenko, a representative of the Coordination Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, stated that the Russian side suspended the exchange of prisoners of war in order to influence Ukrainian society and create the impression that the authorities are not dealing with this issue.
- The last public exchange took place on August 7, 2023. Then Ukraine managed to return 22 soldiers.
- The General Directorate of Intelligence said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, almost 2,600 military and civilians have been returned from Russian captivity.